National Poetry Month: ‘A Moment in Time’ by John Freeman

The following is an excerpt from John Freeman’s forthcoming book of poetry The Park, out May 2020 from Copper Canyon Press. You can also read more of John Freeman’s poetry in Issue 115.
On a windy day
I come upon a woman
crying to herself on
a bench. The park
has hidden her
in its embrace and
I must decide
how to be,
to stop or keep
walking by,
to pretend
not to see? Or
should I
flinch at her pain,
even as she,
so dedicated to
caroling her despair,
does not. How
pain does this,
makes us its
instruments.
There we were—
she weeping,
I standing, time
paused in its daily
click, and all that
was not: what
a weeper always
mourns. I could
have produced a
tissue or hugged
her. I might have
brought a bottle of
water, as if tears can
be drowned in what
they are, but I did
none of it, stilled
by that sound,
how a crane
calling over water
in the morning
is not speaking
to you.
John Freeman was the editor of Granta until 2013. His books include How to Read a Novelist, Tales of Two Cities, Tales of Two Americas, and Maps, his debut collection of poems. He is executive editor at the Literary Hub and teaches at the New School and New York University. Read more of his poetry in Issue 115.