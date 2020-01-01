‘Hangover 1.1.2019’ by sam sax

The following is sam sax’s poem “Hangover 1.1.2019” from Issue 117 in its entirety:

Like a hammer swung into antique champagne flutes

Like a family heirloom traded for a Twix

Like a red dictionary dropped from a replica famous bridge

Like a robe made out of skin that, turns out, is your skin & oops you must wear it

Like the man who lives in your occipital lobe slowly whittles a sad stick and sighs

Like a headwrap made of crane flies

Like a framed section of your brain hanged in a museum

Like a school of hungry kids all banging their forks & knives at once

Maybe that’s all a bit much

All i’m trying to say is last night i drank

Attempting to celebrate the end of a terrible year

In preparation for an even worse one

& despite the coming & current devastations

The Private & public executions of the soul

The laws passed to unstitch the eyes from camera phones

—still we managed to assemble some friends

to drink clear liquors & eat factoried chickens.

& a part of me loves it, this morning

how this is a pain of my own making

this throb—a diamond lodged in my head

sam sax is a Wallace Stegner Fellow at Sanford University and the author of Bury It (Wesleyan University Press), winner of the James Laughlin Award, and lives in Oakland. You can read more of sam sax’s poetry by ordering Issue 117 from our Shop page.