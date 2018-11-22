‘Where Things Stand’ by Cynthia White: ZYZZYVA No. 109, Spring Issue

Cynthia White is a poet in Santa Cruz. Her work has appeared in Poet Lore, Nimrod, and Catamaran. You’ll find three of her poems in ZYZZYVA Issue No. 109. In celebration of the Thanksgiving season, we present her poem “Where Things Stand” in its entirety:

I, in the doorway, reporting on the dawn,

you with your coffee. A small bird

is disturbing the quince, its name

forgotten. You, lost

to a book. The children

stand on their own, distant,

brilliant stars. Wild iris

in a jar stand on the table,

the table steadfast

on cherry legs. Chairs stand

empty, generous. We could be

a couple in a Dutch painting, light

cherishing the blue drapery

of my bathrobe, your freckled hand

as it curls around a cup

that belonged to your mother,

her mother before. Husband,

the sun stands on the horizon––

and the darkness.