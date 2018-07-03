Celebrate Independence Day with a Subscription to an Indie Journal!

Posted on July 3, 2018

unnamed (3)This Independence Day week, champion vision and perseverance with a subscription to ZYZZYVA—one of the nation’s few independent literary journals.

Your subscription will include a FREE copy (a $15 value) of our acclaimed Art & Resistance Issue (No. 111), featuring essays, poetry, and stories by T.J. Stiles, Dana JohnsonRobin RommVictoria ChangKrys LeeDorthe NorsDean Rader,Ruth MadievskyJenny XieDavid Hernandez, and many more. (A subscription starts with our current issue, Spring/Summer, which will be delivered to you with the Art & Resistance Issue.)

Subscribe before July 9th, and see for yourself why ZYZZYVA is so widely enjoyed.

And have a Happy Fourth of July!

