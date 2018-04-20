Interoffice Memorandum 4/20

Date: April 20th

To: All Quest Industries Employees

From: President Bryan Stokerly, Esq.

Subj: Important Discoveries

I am very pleased to share with you a few recent discoveries I’ve made that I think you

too will benefit from:

1. Some of us think we are allergic to nuts, but we are not.

2. Parking in a tow zone for 1-3 minutes is usually okay.

3. It is very difficult to know, objectively speaking, if you are good-looking.

4. Late-night eating is never a good idea, unless you have had nothing to eat in at least

12+ hours.

5. It’s okay to swim on a full stomach, as long as it’s not too full.

6. Women named Stephanie are, as a rule, extremely unfriendly, in my experience.

7. Public restrooms, if at all possible, should be avoided.

8. I am fairly certain that in a past life I was a squirrel and resided in Norway.

9. Dogs are excellent judges of character. In fact, they’re never wrong.

10. It’s true that you can get sunburn when it’s cloudy outside.

11. Dill pickles have no calories! I know this seems unbelievable, but I’m not lying.

12. Cat brains are more like human brains than dog brains are, which explains why cats

are often such assholes.