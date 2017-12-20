‘What If My Mother’ by Victoria Chang: ZYZZYVA No. 111, Winter Issue



Victoria Chang is the author of four books of poems, the most recent being “Barbie Chang,” published by Copper Canyon Press in November. Two of her poems are featured in ZYZZYVA No. 111. Presented here in its entirety is the poem “What If My Mother”:

What if my mother never protested

was never pro

anything never probed beyond

the small yard where

the bees lived with their constant

buzzing what if my

mother matched the bees in their

compliant striped

dresses minding their own business

afraid to wander too

far from the work that paid honey

afraid to wander too far

from the one queen they served

but maybe the bees

are not just working maybe the

bees make all that

noise because they are hiding things

because they don’t like

where they live are really livid not

timid not just little

serfs in striped furs maybe the bees

are not protégés to

one dictator but actually protesting

maybe the bees are

meeting each night in secret chambers

about the queen and

trying to make change to overthrow

her because she eats

all the royal jelly what if all I do is

have parties what if

I don’t do anything let others do

everything like my

mother who came to this country at

20 afraid to do

anything because she was finally free

what if we all do

nothing drink tea while filling our

notebooks like the

secretary bird with its long neck and

pen-like feathers fill the

sky with ideas ideations of ideas full of

ideology full of idiocy

that no one even reads one day the

moon will turn off

with a click like a light switch someone

pulls in a prison

we won’t be able to see the ideas anymore

our eyes won’t ever

adjust to the lack of light but in our ears

the bees will keep

screaming and we can only imagine

them disappearing

