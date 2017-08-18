Some say the world will end in fire,

Some say Vanilla Ice

From what I’ve tasted of desire,

I’m thinking of a funeral pyre.

But if you had to ask me twice,

I’d throw the dice.

Bring Kid Rock over for a round or two,

Burn one or two or three or four,

Look out for lice. Watch the backyard

Barbecue glow. Orange in the night.

Let’s do it twice.