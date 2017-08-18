Some say the world will end in fire,
Some say Vanilla Ice
From what I’ve tasted of desire,
I’m thinking of a funeral pyre.
But if you had to ask me twice,
I’d throw the dice.
Bring Kid Rock over for a round or two,
Burn one or two or three or four,
Look out for lice. Watch the backyard
Barbecue glow. Orange in the night.
Let’s do it twice.
ZYZZYVA EventsSeptember 7, 2017
In Conversation with Ellen Ullman
Location: 7 p.m., City Lights Bookstore, 261 Columbus Ave., San Francisco
Description: Ullman, the author of the novels "By Blood" and "The Bug," and of the memoir "Close to the Machine," discusses her new book, "Life in Code: A Personal History of Technology" (MCD/Farrar, Straus and Giroux), with Managing Editor Oscar Villalon. Free. For more info: http://bit.ly/2v4vWLgSeptember 26, 2017
In Conversation with Matthew Zapruder
Location: 7 p.m., City Lights Bookstore, 261 Columbus Ave., San Francisco
Description: Zapruder, the award-winning author of three collections of poetry, "American Linden," "The Pajamaist," and "Come On All You Ghosts," discusses his new book, "Why Poetry?" (Ecco), with Managing Editor Oscar Villalon. Free. For more info: http://bit.ly/2tKf88l
