‘Alfonso’s Shadow Gets Away From Him’ by W.S. Di Piero, ZYZZYVA No. 109, Spring/Summer Issue

I dreamed my shadow left to find

its way alone. It jumped the moon

in a puddle by a curb and leaped

its greasy shadow leaping there.

It climbed a house and curtained down

upon a family of flesh-stalks gathered

by an almond tree, talking politics.

It eavesdropped on the uselessness.

I let it gleefully go as if it were

a thing of the past, its fortunes shot,

or a prayer or hymn or curse I left

in church or at the farmer’s market

where plums and pomegranates shine:

go, my shadow, and unbenison them.

I’m glad to live without you. Fasten not

your drear promise to me again.

