Making the Case for Hidden Wonder: ‘In Defense of Monsters’ by B.J. Hollars

July 15, 2017

Master Class Mixer: Literary Magazines with Laura Cogan

Location: 1 p.m., Mechanics Institute Board Room, 57 Post St., 4th Floor, San Francisco

Description: Three-hour class (sponsored by Litquake) with ZYZZYVA's editor covering the various aspects of getting work published in literary journals. Seating limited to 15 students, and concludes with reception. For ticket info: http://bit.ly/2pIsH9I