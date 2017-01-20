Three Poems for Inauguration Day: ‘Justice Without Passion’ by Jane Hirshfield

My neighbor’s son, learning piano
moves his fingers through the passages
a single note at a time, each lasting an equal interval,
each of them loud, distinct,
deliberate as a camel’s walk through sand.
For him now, all is dispassion, a simple putting in place;
and so, giving equal weight to each mark in his folded-back book,
bending his head towards the difficult task,
he is like a soldier or a saint: blank-faced, and given wholly
to an obedience he does not need to understand.
He is even-handed, I think to myself,
and so, just. But in what we think of as music
there is no justice, nor in the evasive beauty of this boy,
glimpsed through his window across the lawn,
nor in what he will become, years from now, whatever he will become.
For now though, it is the same to him:
right note or wrong, he plays only for playing’s sake
through the late afternoon, through stumbling and error,
through children’s songs, Brahms, long-rehearsed, steady progressions,
as he learns the ancient laws—that human action is judgment,
each note struggling with the rest.
That justice lacking passion fails, betrays.
ZYZZYVA EventsJanuary 24, 2017
In Conversation with Shanthi Sekaran
Location: 7 p.m., City Lights Bookstore, 261 Columbus Ave., San Francisco
Description: Sekaran, the author of "The Prayer Room," discusses her new novel, "Lucky Boy" (Putnam) with Managing Editor Oscar Villalon. Free. For more info: http://bit.ly/2iRDgE4January 26, 2017
ZYZZYVA Winter Issue Celebration, East Bay
Location: 7 p.m., Diesel Bookstore, 5433 College Ave., Oakland
Description: Come celebrate ZYZZYVA's Winter issue with a reading featuring contributors Kathleen Alcott, Ella Martinsen Gorham, Matthew Zapruder, and Scott O'Connor. Free. For more info: http://bit.ly/2ghs4gtFebruary 15, 2017
In Conversation with Min Jin Lee
Location: 7:30 p.m., The Booksmith, 1644 Haight St., San Francisco
Description: Lee, the author of "Free Food for Millionaires," discusses her new novel, "Pachinko" (Grand Central Publishing), with Managing Editor Oscar Villalon. Free. For more info: http://bit.ly/2ilCU4PFebruary 22, 2017
In Conversation with John Darnielle
Location: 7 p.m., The Booksmith, 1644 Haight St., San Francisco
Description: Darnielle, the author of "Wolf in White Van," discusses his new novel, "Universal Harvester" (FSG), with Managing Editor Oscar Villalon. Ticket required. More info here: http://bit.ly/2jtVhIE
