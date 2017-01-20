Three Poems for Inauguration Day: ‘I Used to Be Much Much Darker’ by Francisco X. Alarcón

I used to be

much much darker

dark as la tierra

recién llovida

& dark was all

I ever wanted:

dark tropical

mountains

dark daring

eyes

dark tender lips

& I would sing

dark

dream dark

talk only dark

happiness

was to spend

whole

afternoons

tirado como foca

bajo el sol

“you’re already

so dark

muy prieto

too indio!”

some would lash

at my happy

darkness but

I could only

smile back

now I’m not as

dark as I once was

quizás sean

los años

maybe I’m too

far up north

not enough sun

not enough time

but anyway

up here “dark”

is only for

the ashes:

the stuff lonely nights

are made of.