‘Poem for Noguchi’ by Matthew Zapruder, ZYZZYVA No. 108, Winter Issue

One morning I summoned the giant tome

it arrived by means so magical

I just put my open hand

down on it like a cloud

rests on the roof of a dark museum

full of stone teardrops

so smoothly carved they could not

have come from anywhere

but Obsidian Desert or an island

in the Emerald Sea he alone

by his dual nature could echolocate

in those stones the reflection

of whatever about your shadow nature

you need to discover with unstable

certainty flickers while outside

the wells in the garden

forget dark attachments and remind

each other in the soft afternoon language

you are on an isthmus

like a hero from a novel

you have journeyed there by train

to become contemporary

as rare blue mountain flowers

other bodies are with you too

in a small dark room you are together watching

the same movie about his life

on a loop until the city

full of innovative playgrounds

he never built fills us

and again at last we are each

a child wandering this time happily alone

among the harmless shapes

that know whatever calm people know

